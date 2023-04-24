Don Lemon complains management "didn't have the decency" to tell him about firing directly

CNN announced on Monday that it is cutting ties with longtime host Don Lemon — just minutes after Fox News announced that conservative host Tucker Carlson would be leaving as well.

"CNN and Don have parted ways," CNN CEO Don Licht said in a statement on Monday. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

However, the network's statement is in stark contrast to Lemon's own, coming in the form of a searing tweet on Monday.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon wrote. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."

The network called Lemon's claim "inaccurate."

"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," the network said in a tweet.

The New York Times reported that the host's reputation had become tarnished in recent years, owing to comments he made in February that were perceived to be sexist. Lemon had stated on-air that Nikki Haley, a 51-year-old GOP presidential candidate, was "not in her prime."

"A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s." Lemon qualified his remarks by saying, "I'm just saying what the facts are — Google it." He later apologized for his behavior to the broader CNN Newsroom, agreeing to partake in a corporate training program.

The Times also reported that, in recent weeks, research indicated that Lemon's audience popularity had declined, and CNN bookers found that some guests were unwilling to appear on-air with Lemon.

Lemon joined CNN in 2006, hosting "Don Lemon Tonight" and "CNN This Morning" as part of his tenure at the company.

The news came shortly after Fox announced Carlson's abrupt departure.

"This is the craziest day in cable news history," wrote media reporter Brian Stelter.