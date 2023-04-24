"Goodbye!": "The View" hosts cheer Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News by singing and doing the wave

April 24, 2023

The internet was abuzz on Monday with reactions from media personalities and political pundits after Fox News announced it would be parting ways with right-wing host Tucker Carlson.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the network said in a press release. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

On "The View," moderator Whoopi Goldberg read the news to the talk show's live studio audience to a swell of applause — then led the guests in the wave along with her fellow hosts.

The celebrations didn't end there.

Co-host Ana Navarro led the audience in a chorus of Steam's 1969 "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

"He's been the biggest purveyor of pro-Russian talking points," said conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, "so it's a good day for the Ukrainian people."

Co-host Sunny Hostin punctuated the segment with a final note: "Karma doesn't lose anyone's address."

Fox News said that "Tucker Carlson Tonight" would immediately be rebranded as "Fox News Tonight," anchored by a rotating roster of interim hosts.

While the internet is already rife with speculation about the reasons for Carlson's departure and his possible future plans, Carlson has so far made no comment.

