We love a good food-themed crossover, whether that's fast food and fashion or beer and politics. So naturally, we had to investigate the all-new — albeit unexpected — crossover between ice cream and gyms.

Ice cream and gyms, you may ask? Well, that's the latest initiative introduced by Halo Top, the self-proclaimed "light" ice cream that boasts fewer calories, less sugar and higher protein than traditional ice cream. Last month, the brand launched its No Work Workout, a first of-its-kind "un-gym" experience that takes the stress out of working out, especially when it seems more like a daunting task than an enjoyable activity.

"We know that sometimes that trip to the gym just isn't what you're looking for, so we're taking the 'work' out of working out by creating an active experience that doesn't feel like a chore…just enjoyment!" explained Halo Top's Director of Brand Marketing, Ryan Roznowski.

Roznowski added, "We wanted to show people you can take a break from your usual fitness routine and still feel good about it, just like you can feel good about taking a break with our frozen treats. Halo Top is the original better-for-you ice cream and has long been a leader in the space. Our fans care about their body. They want to make healthy choices, but they also love ice cream and other frozen treats."

The No Work Workouts are currently being offered in Phoenix, between May 12 and May 14. The free, pop-up workouts were previously available in New York City and Chicago and will soon make its last stop in Los Angeles, from May 26 to May 28. As of now, Halo Top has no plans to expand their workouts elsewhere. But, they are offering eight quick activity circuits for participants to do from the comfort of their own homes.

The typical activity circuit includes a "scare booth," done in lieu of a basic warm up routine; a spin on the Mechanical Bull, done in lieu of a cycle class; a swing in the pillow fight station, done in lieu of doing rounds on the punching bag; a shopping simulation, done in lieu of running on a plain ol' treadmill; attempting a Jordan-style dunk rather than doing pull-ups; playing an air guitar, rather than classic jazzercise; a beach umbrella lift in place of lifting weights and a soundproof scream room, done instead of, well, just letting out a good post-workout scream.

An at-home rendition includes an amalgamation of daily activities that can be turned into an easy-to-do and fun workout. Some activities include playing with a pet, putting on a fitted sheet (this truly will make you break a sweat), having a pillow fight and more.

"At Halo Top, we believe in indulgence you can feel good about and not forcing you to have to make the decision between what's healthy and what tastes good," Roznowski said. "That's why we've been popping up with No Work Workouts, to prove that you can do the things that are good for you, but in a more fun and indulgent way. It's a win/win. We wanted to go big, and we wanted to reach as many people as possible so popping up gyms seemed like the best way to do that."

As for whether other health conscious brands will dip their toes into the fitness industry, Roznowski said, "Fitness and food have long been, and will very likely continue to be, huge industries and huge priorities for our fans. We can't say for sure what other brands out there will do. But if our track record continues pace, we will see other brands following suit in the future."

"We hope to show people that they can feel good about enjoying a moment of indulgence, whether it's stopping at the "un-gym" instead of doing their usual exercise routine or enjoying some Halo Top ice cream," he added. "With the No Work Workout, we want to give people an alternative that's way more fun than any trip to the gym, but still keeps you active and burns calories."

Considering the newness of it all, it's still unclear whether Halo Top's new initiative will actually change people's perception of exercise. At first glance, it all seems like a marketing ploy meant to help boost sales of Halo Top ice cream amid the spring and summer seasons. But it also has the potential to make fitness more attainable — and doable — for gym rookies. Fitness culture continues to promote rigorous workout regimes and strict diet culture, which can be daunting for those who are looking to kickstart their fitness journey. Perhaps Halo Top's "No Work Workout" will fuel a new outlook on what working out actually entails — you don't need to lift heavy weights, run miles on the treadmill or overexert yourself to reap the benefits of staying active. Simply getting in a few daily movements, all while having fun, will do the job.