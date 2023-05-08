E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer hammers Trump in closing argument: He "is a witness against himself"

E. Jean Carroll's lawyer argued that former President Donald Trump was effectively a "witness against himself" during closing arguments on Monday.

"You saw for yourself. E Jean Carroll wasn't hiding anything," her attorney Roberta Kaplan said, adding that Carroll's testimony has been "credible," "consistent," and "powerful."

Carroll is suing Trump over an alleged sexual assault that she says took place in the fitting room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. Carroll argues that Trump's subsequent dismissal of her public claims defamed her.

Last week, two witnesses testified in Manhattan federal court to bolster Carroll's claims. One witness, Lisa Birnbach, whom Carroll allegedly called immediately after the supposed attack occurred, said, "I want the world to know that she was telling the truth." A second witness, retired stockbroker Jessica Leeds, stated in court that the ex-president had tried to grope her while seated near him on a flight in 1979.

Kaplan in her closing arguments reminded the jury that during a video deposition last October, Trump confused Carroll and his wife during the late 90s, Marla Maples.

"Mr. Trump pointed to Ms. Carroll, the woman he supposedly said was not his type," Kaplan said. "He only corrected himself when his own lawyer" pointed out his mistake," she added. Trump "did [what] he always does" when accused of wrongdoing, Kaplan said — "He made up an excuse," claiming that it was "blurry."

"He grabbed her, using his words, 'by the p****,'" Kaplan said, a reference to Trump's now infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that surfaced ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

"He didn't even bother to show up in person," Kaplan said about Trump's decision to not attend the trial. "In a very real sense, Trump is a witness against himself."

"He knows he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll," the attorney stated.

Kaplan added that for Trump to successfully win the trial, you "have to conclude that Donald Trump, the nonstop liar, is the only person in here telling the truth."

Carroll's legal team will not be requesting a specific damage award.

"For E Jean Carroll, this lawsuit is not about the money," Kaplan said. It's about getting her "name back."