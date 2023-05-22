"Nothing is off the table": Jim Jordan says he'll give a "hard look" at launching new Hillary probe

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said he is open to investigating former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in response to the release of special counsel John Durham's report.

Durham, who failed to secure a single conviction in his yearslong probe of the FBI's investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign's ties to Russia, last week released a report that contained little new information and was widely panned by legal experts as a partisan "flop."

Though the report found similar concerns as the 2019 inspector general report that already addressed the flaws in the FBI probe, Trump and his allies have touted the report as evidence that the bureau was biased against Trump.

"Do you want to see another investigation of Hillary and Bill Clinton?" Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Jordan during a Sunday interview. "Because in the Durham report, John Durham wrote that while they were pursuing Trump, they made no effort to investigate the claim that Hillary Clinton was taking money from foreigners for her Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation," Bartiromo said.

"They not only didn't investigate her like they did President Trump, they gave her campaign a defensive briefing!" Jordan replied. "They should have done the same for President Trump because they literally had no evidence."

"We're going to give that a good hard look," he continued, saying that he would consult with his lawyers and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. "But nothing is off the table because it is critical the American people understand how their government, their agencies have been turned on them, the taxpayer, and we get all the facts out there."

Shortly after the release of Durham's report, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted that "the Russian hoax was a figment of Hillary Clinton's imagination."

MSNBC contributor Steve Benen argued in a Monday article that "Blackburn's comment was a timely reminder that the former secretary of State remains very much on Republicans' minds." Benen followed by unpacking Jordan's ostensibly "animated" interest in pursuing a probe of the Clinton's, though he conceded that it was Bartiromo, not Jordan, who brought up the prospect. Benen concluded by stating that the GOP's longtime fixation on Hillary Clinton — ranging from calls for her incarceration to untenable lawsuits — is "just creepy," especially given that she hasn't held public office in over ten years.