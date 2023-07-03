Trump's hypocritical 2016 comments about an indicted president come back to bite him

Former President Donald Trump previously said that he was opposed to the notion of an individual under federal investigation running for president, per comments unearthed by CNN's KFile , alleging that such a candidate would "cripple the operations of our government and foment an "unprecedented constitutional crisis."

Trump, who was indicted twice on felony charges in recent months, made the remarks in 2016 while referencing his then Democratic-opponent, Hillary Clinton. At the time, Clinton was facing a federal probe for reportedly disseminating classified information from a personal email server while acting as secretary of state. "We could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial," Trump said on Nov 5, 2016, during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. "It would grind government to a halt."