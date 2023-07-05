Former President Donald Trump fired off a series of attacks on Truth Social on Independence Day, circulating familiar Trump-isms regarding his allegations of election fraud and corrupt Democrats, and bemoaning his indictments.

"As my Poll numbers go higher & higher, the Communists, Marxists, & Fascists get more & more CRAZY with their ridiculous Indictments & Election Interference plans & plots, all controlled by an out of control, & very corrupt, DOJ/FBI," Trump wrote from his Bedminster, New Jersey residence on the Fourth of July. "They have WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement in America at a level not seen before. Deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for A.G. Garland & Crooked Joe Biden, should be DEFUNDED & put out to rest. Republicans must get tough or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!"

On Wednesday morning, the former president continued his invective, alleging that "MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA."

"THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN. CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR 'LEADER' IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!" he wrote.

The ex-president also shared a meme posted by a Truth Social user displaying a flag saying, "F*ck Biden and f*ck you for voting for him."

"81 million votes and I've never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life," the meme read.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"True: No Biden hats anywhere. Never seen one!" Trump captioned the meme when he shared it.

Trump did not campaign during the holiday, a decision that former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., attributed to Trump's "commanding position" as the current top GOP presidential candidate for 2024.

"Donald Trump is in a commanding position," McCaskill said. "Think about that, Republican Party. You have a guy who says 'F Biden' on the Fourth of July and he's your man. It is unbelievable."

"He is much more comfortable at his very luxurious golf club with his thumbs on a device tweeting obscenities about the sitting president," she added.