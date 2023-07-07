"Antisemitic" podcaster tells Jeanine Pirro Second Amendment is needed to deal with "vermin"

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, one of the right-wing cable network's leading spreaders of false claims of election fraud in 2020, recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Michael Scheuer, a former CIA officer and former Fox News commentator who has repeatedly suggested that Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush and members of their family should be killed. Media Matters also describes Scheuer as a "virulent antisemite," citing numerous occasions when he has asserted, for instance, that Jewish Americans are "unreliable and increasingly anti-American," are "virulent haters of America, its traditions, its dominant faith, its conservative predilections and its Constitution" and are "determined to make America into a fascist state."

Pirro called into Scheuer's podcast "Two Mikes" on July 3 to promote her latest book, although Max Tani of Semafor recently reported that Fox News has "severely limited Pirro's promotional appearances by strongly discouraging her from appearing at multiple conservative religious and political events." Scheuer told Pirro during their conversation that he believed the 2024 election would not make "any difference," since both the 2020 and 2022 elections "were rigged … without question." He then told her: "What happens then when things don't change? ... I praise God every night that the Second Amendment remains in the Constitution because I don't know how else to take care of these vermin." Listen to the audio clip here: