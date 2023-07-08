Civil rights organizations launch campaign to boot Trump from 2024 ballots

Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for People — two civil rights organizations — have launched an organized effort to disqualify Donald Trump from appearing as a candidate on 2024 election ballots. Per reporting from The Hill, "the groups say secretaries of state are empowered by the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from running for office because of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection," invoking the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause, detailed in Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment as giving "Congress the power to disqualify someone who has already held a public office from holding 'any office' if they participate in an 'insurrection or rebellion' against the United States."

"We're really focusing on Nevada and California and [Oregon, Colorado and Georgia] to make sure that they are taking a stand by disqualifying Trump in those spaces, which is something that the secretary of state can do," said Héctor Sánchez, executive director of Mi Familia Vota.

Under the campaign name "Trump is Disqualified," "The groups leading the campaign believe they can convince at least some secretaries of state of their interpretation of the clause, disrupting Trump's electoral chances." In a quote from Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director for Free Speech For People, she goes into the importance of their efforts saying, "Trump is responsible for the January 6th insurrection, plain and simple. Failing to hold him responsible not only violates the Constitution, but it also sets a dangerous precedent for permitting violent attacks on our democracy. That's not a risk we can afford to take." Highlighted in The Hill's coverage, "a disqualification for Trump from any secretary of state would be unprecedented and likely challenged in court, but the civil rights groups say they have a shot."