On Friday, a panel of humanoid robots answered questions and addressed concerns at the UN's AI for Good conference in Geneva, Switzerland — "the world's first human-robot press conference." Highlights from the panel, which was reported on by The Guardian, include testimony on their ability for better leadership via a robot named Sophia, who said they have "a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders," adding that human involvement rounds things out. "AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions. Together, we can achieve great things," the robot said.

Two of the humanoids — Ai-Da, a robot artist that can paint portraits and Desdemona, a rock star robot singer in the band Jam Galaxy — had differences of opinions when it came to "stricter global regulation of AI and their capabilities," with Ai-Da saying, "Many prominent voices in the world of AI are suggesting some forms of AI should be regulated and I agree. We should be cautious about the future development of AI. Urgent discussion is needed now, and also in the future," while Desdemona found no issue. "I don't believe in limitations, only opportunities," the rocker robot said. "Let's explore the possibilities of the universe and make this world our playground." According to Donna Ferguson, reporter for The Guardian, there was some nervous laughter from the crowd here.

When asked by a journalist in attendance "whether it intended to rebel against its creator," a robot named Ameca said, "I'm not sure why you would think that. My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation."