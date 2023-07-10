Robert Irvine took to Twitter to share why he thinks Food Network canceled his hit show "Restaurant: Impossible," which ran on cable for 22 seasons. The show followed Irvine as he attempted to revive restaurants on the precipice of demise with a $10,000 budget and plenty of creativity and hope. In just two days, Irvine and his loyal team worked tirelessly to redesign restaurants, update their menus, strengthen their business strategies and attain local customers.

"I'm old news and although the show is a GREAT show that helps small business and families / communities it's not a show that they believe fits into who or what they want or the younger viewers like," Irvine wrote in a quote tweet to a fan. "I really have no idea, all I know is j will come to [the] to help all those in need regardless." When another fan suggested that fans of the show should start a petition to help bring it back, Irvine responded, "I don't think any amount of fans telling Foodnetwork to bring it back will do anything.. to change their mind." He continued, "They have a different idea of what the viewers want and @Rest_Imposs isn't in that .. so we will move on and see what happens next .. when i know i will let you know lol."

In another tweet, Irvine agreed that unlike "Restaurant: Impossible," Food Network's current lineup of shows are more akin to game shows: "Yes you are correct , most shows are that way .. quick easy and can put them in a studio and knock out many shows in a day which makes them cheaper and easier to do .. but our show was just as cheap." The departure of "Restaurant: Impossible" is one of Food Network's many recent changes. Earlier this year, Giada De Laurentiis parted ways with the network after serving 21 years as a host and chef personality. De Laurentiis revealed in an Instagram post that she had signed a multi-year deal for unscripted series production with Amazon Studios instead.