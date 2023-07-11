After publicly boycotting Bud Light, Kid Rock is quietly serving the beer at his Nashville bar

After publicly boycotting Bud Light, musician Kid Rock has started to quietly sell the brand again at his Nashville bar, according to a new report by CNN. Rock, along with conservative politicians like Dan Crenshaw and Ted Cruz, became a local critic of Anheuser-Busch — Bud Light's parent company — after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on an isolated social media campaign in April. "F**k Bud Light, f**k Anheuser-Busch," Rock said in a viral video before shooting a semi-automatic weapon at cases of the beer.

However, at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse, where "CNN This Morning's" Ryan Young recently visited, Bud Light was available for purchase. "It is not clear if the ban had been lifted or if there ever had been one to begin with," Young said.

This is another example of conservative politicians walking back on bombastic public boycotts, a memorable recent example being when former president Donald Trump called for a boycott against Coca-Cola — and was seen weeks later with a Diet Coke on his desk in the Oval Office. Kid Rock has not offered a statement on the CNN report; as of publication, a representative from his bar has not yet returned a request for comment from Salon Food.