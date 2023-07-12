Misprint of Taylor Swift record containing "demonic music" freaks out fan

"People were saying it's haunted," says the new owner of a very rare "Speak Now" vinyl

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published July 12, 2023 7:23PM (EDT)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
A UK woman received quite a shock after lowering the needle on her newly purchased copy of Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" album and hearing an ominous voice saying, "I quit seeing people, I quit looking at the flakes of flesh and dancing organisms."  

"At first I thought that maybe she'd put a secret message in the vinyl because it started talking and I was like, 'OK, this is weird, but it's not unlike Taylor,' said Rachel in a quote obtained from Insider. In a now viral unboxing video of her $39 purchase posted to TikTok, she's seen flipping the record and hearing a creepy man saying, "There are 70 billion people of earth. Where are they hiding?" 

Reaching the conclusion that what she had on her hands was not what commenters suggested was a "haunted" or "cursed" album, but a comical and likely valuable misprint of a '90s electronic music compilation, she laughed it off. "I haven't seen a single other person who this has happened to," she told Insider. Although a representative for Universal Music offered to look into the flub if she sent the album back to them, she has no plans to give up her "creepy vinyl." 


