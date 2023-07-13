Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes after Secret Service closes White House cocaine investigation

The Secret Service investigation into the cocaine found at the White House concluded with no usable forensic or video evidence that could identify the person responsible for bringing the substance into the building, three Secret Service officials with knowledge of the probe told NBC News.

The small plastic baggy with the powder, found in a storage cubby at the White House on a Sunday evening earlier this month, received advanced testing and was examined at two federal labs but no DNA or fingerprints were found, the officials said. Security camera footage was also reviewed but "[t]here was no surveillance video footage that produced investigative leads," the Secret Service said in a statement Thursday. Without that kind of physical evidence, agency officials conceded, "The investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."

A congressional briefing on the incident took place privately Thursday morning after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer requested it in a letter to the agency's director. "With all the drug testing tools available, a list of approx 500 people, surveillance cameras, fingerprints, and more, the Secret Service is ending their investigation on who brought cocaine in the White House with ZERO suspects! But the DOJ is still arresting and prosecuting more people for J6," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a former member of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, wrote of the investigation's end.