RFK Jr. compares Trump's debate skills to those of Abraham Lincoln

During a "Fox & Friends" segment on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke on the importance of debates leading up to an election, finding several opportunities to sing Donald Trump's praises — even going so far as to compare his debating chops to those of Abraham Lincoln.

"Trump is probably the most successful debater in this country since Lincoln-Douglas in the way he dispatched sixteen Republican opponents, one after the other, in 2016. It was really quite extraordinary," Kennedy said. On the topic of it not being likely that he'll have the opportunity to debate Biden, as incumbent presidents historically refrain, Kennedy said, "We're gonna try to get the president to debate, we think it's really important. It is important for the Democratic party because ultimately the president will have to debate a Republican, and likely, we don't know, but it's gonna be Trump."

"He has his own technique that people like, and it is like going to a prize fight and you need practice. And that usually happens during a primary, and asking the president not to debate during the primary is like asking a prize fighter to practice for his big bout by sitting on the couch and eating Chick-Fil-A," Kennedy said.