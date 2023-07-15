Cheryl Hines addresses the donkey in the room

In a recent interview with Newsweek, actress Cheryl Hines — best known for her role in Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and for guest-hosting (along with comedian Tig Notaro) the podcast "Tig & Cheryl: True Story" — addressed the donkey in the room . . . her husband, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate and COVID-19 conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Speaking to the outlet from Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, where her family was vacationing, Hines avoided getting into specifics pertaining to her husband's campaign talking points, saying, "I'll let Bobby answer all of the policy questions," but made sure to mention that he has her full support. "I'm glad he's running. It took a minute to get to that space."

Touching on the heat that comes her way as a result of her husband's controversial views on COVID-19 and vaccinations, Hines said, "Online, there's always hate coming at me because of Bobby's stance on vaccines. But now, also, because he's running for president, I'm overwhelmed by the positive comments. That's a shift for me." Hines mentioned to Newsweek that while many in her industry question his views, many others are all for them. "I'd never name the celebrities who told me they hated what my husband was doing, or the celebrities who liked it," Hines said. "Elections are really dramatic, mean-spirited and invasive. I just want to make sure that my family — me, Bobby, our seven children — come out intact. That we'll still be the same people when it's all said and done. That we'll still be grounded — but wiser."