Bleeding money: DeSantis fires a portion of campaign staff to plug the hole

Only a few months into his presidential campaign, Ron DeSantis is attempting to remedy a looming financial emergency by making cuts to his staff.

According to NBC News, at least a dozen "mid-level staffers across several departments" got the chop, with more expected to follow in the upcoming weeks. Per their reporting, "sources involved with the DeSantis campaign say there is an internal assessment among some that they hired too many staffers too early, and despite bringing in $20 million during its first six weeks, it was becoming clear their costs needed to be brought down."

"They never should have brought so many people on, the burn rate was way too high," a Republican source familiar with the campaign's inner-workings said. "People warned the campaign manager but she wanted to hear none of it." A DeSantis donor who spoke on the matter to NBC News added, "Yeah, there are people grumbling about it, no doubt. There is an overall sense, including with me, that he just has not ignited the way we thought he would."