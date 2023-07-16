Large group of tourists trapped for hours in former home of mystery writer Agatha Christie

Talk about a tourist trap . . .

At the start of the weekend, over 100 tourists found themselves trapped in the former home of British mystery writer Agatha Christie due to a road block caused by a tree that had fallen during a bad batch of stormy weather. If you're thinking that this all sounds like the plot of one of the author's own books, that joke was not lost on the nerve-rattled people left with nothing to do but wander around her property sipping calming beverages, eating sausage rolls prepared by the staff and playing croquet on the front lawn. "They are doing a great job, they are giving us free teas and things. It's a bit bleak," said Caroline Heaven from Greenway House and Garden in a quote obtained from DevonLive.

"If I am ever trapped in Agatha Christie's house for several hours I am so walking around holding a tea cup and saucer asking people where they were and what they were doing, and shooting them suspicious looks as they answer," joked @jeremynewberger on Twitter. Indulging in a bit of fun over the on-the-nose drama of it all, the tourists were able to leave the estate on Friday evening once local rescue services cleared the road.