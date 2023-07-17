DA interview suggests “indictments are coming”: Trump lawyers “better buckle their seat belts”

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis in a Wall Street Journal interview expressed confidence that looming charges from a grand jury hearing evidence about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state would stick. "Our office has very few cases that are no-billed," she told the outlet, referring to cases in which a grand jury has declined to indict. "I refuse to fail," she added.

"My read is that his attorneys better buckle their seat belts because something is coming and she's very, very prepared for whatever is coming," Wall Street Journal reporter Cameron McWhirter, who interviewed Willis, told MSNBC on Monday. "I think indictments are on their way, so Mr. Trump and his attorneys certainly have gathered, and attorneys related to the case are prepared to fight whatever comes. But she has a team that has been working on this for two years, and they are very ready. She is very confident, she is coming on strong."

McWhirter in the piece focused on complicated cases that Willis has handled in the past. "Her modus operandi is to move slowly, gather information, spend time doing that, being prepared, so when she gets into the courtroom, she's ready to fight," he told MSNBC. "We've seen it over and over again, I don't think this is going to be any exception. This is going to be, obviously, a much bigger situation than she's maybe handled before, but she's handled big cases and won big cases."