DeSantis refers to Kamala Harris' criticism of Black history curriculum as "chirping"

In a series of statements leading up to the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris let her opinions be known regarding the work that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing to pointedly curate Black History curriculum in the state he oversees. During her keynote address on Thursday at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.'s national convention in Indianapolis, Harris brought up recent moves to this effect, saying, "Just yesterday in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it."

During a Friday campaign stop in Utah, DeSantis fired back at Harris, calling her criticisms "absolutely ridiculous," further describing them as "chirping."

"These are the most robust standards in African-American history probably anywhere in the country," he said in a quote obtained from Axios. On the subject of Harris expressing her views in his state after her stop in Indianapolis, he snipped, "She's going to come down to the state of Florida and try to chirp and … try to demagogue."