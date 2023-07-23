"These people look pathetic": Nancy Pelosi weighs in on Trump pulling McCarthy's strings

During a segment of CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Nancy Pelosi weighed in on what she views as an apparent fear of Trump, and the fact that her Republican successor, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would ever even consider expunging Trump's two impeachments, much less move forward on actually doing it.

"This is about being afraid. As I've said before, Donald Trump is the puppeteer and what does he do all of the time but shine the light on the strings. These people look pathetic," Pelosi said in a quote obtained from Politico. "Kevin is playing politics. It is not even clear if he constitutionally can expunge those things," she furthered. "If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on spot, that is a decision he has to make. But this is not responsible."

As Politico's Kelly Garrity points out, "McCarthy told Trump, the current front-runner in the Republican presidential primary, that he would move to expunge the two impeachments against the former president before Congress breaks for its August recess," but has "subsequently denied making that vow, though he said he supported expunging the impeachments."