Fact-checker calls out falsehoods in Tommy Tuberville's tales about his dad in World War II

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has previously described the role his father, Charles R. Tuberville Jr., played in World War II — that he was a tank commander who earned five Bronze Stars, participated in the D-Day landing and lied about his age to join the army. But the Washington Post investigated the Alabama Republican's tales about his father in a new report, determining that some were either dubious or false.

The Post asserted that the report is not questioning Charles Tuberville's "heroism or service," but assessing the accuracy of some of the claims. The outlet determined that Charles Tuberville did not join the military at 16, citing the draft registration card that he submitted on his 18th birthday. Claims that Charles Tuberville was a tank commander were also determined to be dubious as his tombstone lists his highest rank as technician fifth grade, a designation that indicated technical skills but not combat leadership. He also was not a recipient of a bronze star — let alone five — as none of the after-action reports on his battalion from June 1944 to August 1945 list him as a recipient.

It also remains unclear whether Tuberville's father participated in the dangerous D-Day invasion. The communications director for the Alabama senator said the report of separation indicated Tuberville was part of the 746th Tank Battalion and his date of arrival in theater is listed as June 6, 1944. The Post, however, did confirm that Tuberville's father, was awarded a Purple Heart.