Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban the use of conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ minors

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law on Wednesday, banning the use of conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ minors — both of which are set to take effect in 90 days. Per The Advocate, House Bill 4617 defines the practice itself as something that "seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity," while House Bill 4616, "bars licensed therapists from subjecting minors to the practice and lays out penalties for violation, including discipline by public health regulators."

"Today, we are banning the horrific practice of conversion therapy in Michigan and ensuring this is a state where you can be who you are," Whitmer said in a statement. "As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I am grateful that we are taking action to make Michigan a more welcoming, inclusive place."

Both of these bills were approved by the Michigan Senate last month in a 21-15 vote, winning over Republican naysayers who worried that "the legislation could interfere with the work of mental health professionals," Per AP News. Sarah Warbelow, vice president of legal at HRC, praised Whitmer for her work in protecting LGBTQ+ youth saying, "So-called conversion therapy is a dangerous and discredited practice that will hopefully never see the light of day again here in Michigan."