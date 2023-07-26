"Only Murders in the Building" trailer: Meryl Streep is a "stinkerooni" stage star who can't act

Buckle up there's another murder . . . but not in the apartment building. This time it's on a stage, and the victim is Paul Rudd. One of the possible murder suspects is this season's guest star Meryl Streep, whom we see in the "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 trailer, which dropped Wednesday.

The quirky, Emmy-winning whodunnit comedy is back, and the trio of nosy residents of The Arconia – Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) – attempt to crack the case in the murder of Rudd's character Ben.

Ben, Charles, and Streep's character Loretta are all actors in a Broadway production directed by Oliver teased at the end of last season when Ben coughs a little and falls dead in the middle of his debut performance. His untimely death was a cliffhanger, leaving the audience confused and wondering about his fate. And if you remember prior to Ben's collapse, he and Charles were backstage having a chilling conservation — Ben calling Charles a "piece of s***."

"Who are we without a homicide?" Mabel asks in the trailer. Now it's up to the murder podcasters to investigate the star-studded ensemble which includes not only Streep but also "Joy Ride" star Ashley Park as another lead suspect in the Broadway production. Other guest stars include Jesse Williams, Jane Lynch and Matthew Broderick.

The third season of "Only Murders in the Building" premeires Aug. 8 on Hulu. Watch the trailer on YouTube: