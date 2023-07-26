Sinéad O'Connor's family asks for privacy while confirming the singer's death at 56

Irish singer, Sinéad O'Connor — who gained worldwide notoriety in 1990 with the release of her single, "Nothing Compares 2 U," written by Prince — passed away at the age of 56.

In a statement from her family obtained from The Irish Times, they provide no indication as to the singer's cause of death, giving only the following brief confirmation of her passing: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor made headlines over the years for her outspoken views; struggling with both mental illness, heated controversy following her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in 1991 during which she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II, and for mourning the tragic loss of her teenage son in 2022. As fans and peers flood social media with remembrances, she will primarily be remembered for the unique body of work she leaves behind, and for her signature soulful voice. "Thinking about Sinead O'Connor's conversion to Islam and name change to Shahuda' Sadaqat in 2018. inshallah she finds peace in the next life, as she didn't have it in this one," a fan wrote on Twitter following the news of her death, sharing a photo that best sums up her unique spirit.