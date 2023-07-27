"TMI": GOP Rep. Nancy Mace tells prayer breakfast audience she turned down sex to be there

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., got "a little TMI" at the 13th annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast hosted by Sen. Tim Scott's, R-S.C., Wednesday morning when she cracked a joke about having sex with her fiancé. The South Carolina conservative mentioned having to delay sex with her partner, Patrick Bryant, in order to arrive at the event on time.

"When I woke up this morning at seven, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, 'No, baby, we don't got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time.' A little TMI," Mace told her fellow Christians, who typically oppose sex outside of marriage, at the breakfast. "I know he can wait. He's got, we got — I'll see him later tonight," she added awkwardly as light laughter could be heard from the crowd.