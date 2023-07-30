In recent reports from The Washington Post and The New York Times, Save America, the political action committee that Donald Trump has been using to pay his own legal fees, and those of his underlings roped into his mess, has requested a refund of $60M paid to "another group supporting the Republican front-runner," after shelling out an alleged $40M on fees already. This suggests a mounting financial issue that we'll get a better look at on Monday with the release of an expected Save America Federal Election Commission filing.

Per The New York Times, "Save America began 2023 with just $18 million in cash on hand, which is less than half of what was spent on legal bills this year." They further that, "campaign finance experts are divided on whether Trump is even able to continue to use the PAC to pay for his personal legal bills, as he became a candidate last November." With some calling Trump's use of campaign donations in this way "a grift," others see the money as well spent. "The 'Trump paid $40m in legal fees' attack is so lame," said Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance in a Tweet on Saturday. "I have good friends who did nothing wrong who had their legal fees paid by Save America PAC. Would you rather they throw all of their employees under a bus?"