Trump lawyer claims new indictment is "bogus" because he's "the most ethical American I know"

Alina Habba claims Trump "cooperated as he always does" after DOJ charges him with seeking to delete footage

Published July 31, 2023 10:38AM (EDT)

Trump attorney Alina Habba defended the former president as "the most ethical person I know" in the wake of a new superseding indictment filed in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case alleging that he and his associates attempted to delete surveillance video at the West Palm Beach resort last year. Speaking to Fox News' Shannon Bream on Sunday, Habba said, "When he has his turn in court and when we get to file our papers, you will see that every single video, every single surveillance tape that was requested, was turned over." 

"If President Trump didn't want something turned over, I assure you, that is something that could have been done, but he never would act like that. He is the most ethical American I know," she continued. "The new superseding indictment that came out, which they tried to get another headline for President Trump, was facts that said that President Trump did what? What was the obstruction of justice because no tapes were deleted. He turned them over, he cooperated as he always does. But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice."