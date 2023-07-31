Comedian Paul Reubens — most well known for his iconic children's character Pee-wee Herman — died Sunday at 70 after six years of dealing with cancer, his team revealed posthumously on Instagram.

Reubens wrote in a message to fans prior to his death: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

His team posted on Instagram Monday: "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The beloved comedian was most recognizable from his Pee-wee Herman character and the countless Emmy-winning television shows and films that the character starred in across many decades, NBC reported. Ruebens also starred in "Batman Returns," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" film and the critically acclaimed "Blow." His other credits include "What We Do in the Shadows," "30 Rock," "The Blacklist" and "Gotham."