Foul comments made by Giuliani revealed in audio transcripts back accuser's claims

Earlier this year, Rudy Giuliani was hit with a sexual harassment suit by former staffer Noelle Dunphy, now vindicated in her claims via the release of audio transcripts indicating the extent to which they're valid. Filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court and certified by a court reporting agency, Dunphy tips her case with documentation of conversations with Giuliani in which he makes lewd comments about her body and propositions her sexually, saying such things as, "These breasts belong to me. Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don't care if they're flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?"

Elsewhere in the transcripts, Giuliani makes non-related, but equally vile comments, calling the actor Matt Damon a f*g, and saying that Jewish men have small genitalia. According to a statement made to The Daily Beast by Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, "Dunphy and Giuliani shared 'a consensual relationship' and Dunphy was 'making harrassmanent [sic] claims against men for the purpose of making money.'" Read a section of the transcripts below: