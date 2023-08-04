"I saw a scared puppy": Pelosi says Trump showed no bravado during Thursday's arraignment

Weighing in on Donald Trump's arraignment on Thursday for charges related to his views regarding the validity of the 2020 election, Nancy Pelosi hit the former president where it hurts, his ego.

In an appearance on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" on Friday, she makes comments to the effect that he perhaps left his signature bravado back at Bedminster that day, because there was none to be found in or near the courtroom. "I wasn't in the courtroom of course but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy," Pelosi told MSNBC. "He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate. I didn't see any bravado or confidence or anything like that. He knows the truth that he lost the election and now he's got to face the music."

Trump pleaded not guilty for the second time this week on Friday, this time for additional charges against him in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. And although the conditions of his release indicate that he's not to rile up any trouble, lest he create more of it for himself, he's already on Truth Social making what appear to be threatening statements. "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" he wrote to the platform on Friday afternoon, ominously.