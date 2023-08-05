Trump says that communists and Marxists led by Biden are violating his civil rights

During a rally in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday, Donald Trump griped to a crowd of supporters on issues plaguing his mind after his most recent arraignment, continuing to blame President Biden for everything that's happening to him.

On the topic of the perceived communists and Marxists led by Biden he believes are "coming after him," the former president aired his grievances saying, "The only civil rights that have been violated in this matter are my civil rights and those of the countless people that Biden and the communists have been persecuting."

"They are communists. They're Marxists. And they're people that don't get it," he furthered. "They don't get it. You know, they're vicious and they're smart. But we're smarter and we're tougher than they are. And we're going to take it back. And we have no choice because otherwise we're not going to have a country left." Per Mediaite, "Trump also attacked the party he's running for the nomination with at his rally, saying they look 'like a bunch of weak jerks' for 'allowing' the prosecutions."