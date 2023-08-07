Ne-Yo apologizes for “insensitive and offensive” criticism of parents of transgender children

Ne-Yo took to social media to apologize for his recent rant, in which he criticized parents who support children deciding their gender identity. "After much reflection, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity," the singer and father of seven wrote on Twitter (now X) Sunday night. "I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive. Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy."

The comments in question were made Saturday during an interview with Gloria Velez for VladTV. In it, both Velez and Ne-Yo questioned parents who allow their children to declare their own gender identity: "I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, 'Daddy, I want to be a girl.' And you just let him rock with that?" Ne-Yo asked. "He's 5 . . . If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he's gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don't understand. He can't drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?"

Ne-Yo stood by his sentiments later on Saturday, saying, "1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE. Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine. I'm not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children."