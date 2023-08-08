Nearly 10,000 people said they’d legally change their name to “Subway” to snag free subs for life

Subway asked its fans if they would legally change their name to "Subway" to get free subs for life — and overwhelmingly they said yes! Nearly 10,000 sandwich lovers said they'd make the change, just 96 hours after Subway announced its Name Change Challenge, which will award one lucky Subway winner with free sandwiches for life from the chain's biggest refresh yet.

The promotion comes after the debut of freshly sliced meats in Subway restaurants nationwide, along with several menu updates, including a new lineup of Deli Hero subs to the Subway Series menu. Subway's Name Change Challenge was first launched July 26 with an entry period that ran from August 1 to August 4. In addition to free subs, the winner will receive money to reimburse legal and processing costs to complete the name change process.

"The latest Refresh is the high-water mark in Subway's transformation journey, which began in 2021 and has led to both ten straight quarters of positive sales growth and record average unit volumes in North America," the chain wrote in a Tuesday press release. "This latest update is Subway's most complex, investing more than $80 million to bring deli meat slicers to more than 20,000 U.S. restaurants."