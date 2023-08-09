“I’ve been tormented and terrorized”: Megan Thee Stallion responds to Tory Lanez’s sentencing

Prosecutors shared a pre-written statement from Megan thee Stallion ahead of Tory Lanez's sentencing hearing on Monday, asserting that the rapper "must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice." Megan did not appear at the court hearing for Lanez, who was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for shooting her in the foot in July 2020 as they left a Hollywood Hills party at Kylie Jenner's home.

"I struggle with being present. After everything that occurred I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory," Megan wrote in the statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. "I've been tormented and terrorized."

"He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could've been dead," she continued. "He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions. Slowly but surely, I'm healing. But I'll never be the same. His crime warrants the full weight of the law."

Lanez was originally scheduled to be sentenced in February but his legal team filed a motion for a new trial in March that was ultimately denied, per Variety. Lanez has been in jail without bond since a jury found him guilty in December 2022 of three felony firearm counts. He was convicted on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.