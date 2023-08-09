Trump peddles unfounded lie that Georgia DA Fani Willis had an "affair" with a "gang member"

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday baselessly accused the Fulton County, Ga. district attorney investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state of once having an "affair" with a "gang member," Rolling Stone reports. "They say there's a young woman — a young racist in Atlanta — they say she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member. And this is a person who wants to indict me […] wants to indict me for a perfect phone call," Trump alleged of Fani Willis during a New Hampshire campaign event.

Trump's accusations appear to be a wild misrepresentation of a 2019 case Willis handled. A video he posted to Truth Social dubbing Willis a member of a "fraud squad" of prosecutors politically targeting him featured over the claim the headline of Rolling Stone's January interview with YSL Mondo, a co-founder of the Young Stoner Life (YSL) record label who Willis represented during a 2019 aggravated assault case. Willis would later prosecute YSL's other co-founder alongside 13 other defendants in a RICO case accusing the music group of affiliations with gang violence around Atlanta. According to Mondo, Willis' prosecution of Young Thug contradicted the impression he had of the prosecutor when she represented him. "I done had auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type of talks with her. I know this not her character," he told Rolling Stone, alleging there were "other people that's behind her pulling strings."

Though Trump's video included the claim, there's no indication that Willis hid her representation of the rapper or that their relationship was romantic in nature.