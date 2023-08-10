Facing Big Lie defamation lawsuits, Newsmax adds election disclaimer to Trump's interview

Right-wing cable outlet Newsmax aired an election disclaimer immediately following its prerecorded interview with former President Donald Trump, in which the three-time-indictee repeated his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. In the sit-down with host Eric Bolling, Trump complained about his latest indictment over efforts to subvert 2020 election results and his potential upcoming charges in Georgia for meddling in the state's election. "I believe I won that election by many many votes," the current GOP frontrunner told Bolling.

But once the interview came to an end, the conservative anchor cut to a brief disclaimer: "Alright, folks. Now, just a note. Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final," he announced before transitioning to the next segment. Newsmax is currently facing defamation lawsuits from voting software technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic for airing false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election in line with Trump's allegations that it was "rigged." Last month, according to Rolling Stone, Smartmatic subpoenaed Newsmax employees for their personal communications and work, and in a court filing last week, Dominion requested all relevant correspondence between the channel's staffers and Trump administration officials in the wake of the 2020 election. Fox News, which faced a similar suit from Dominion and faces another suit with Smartmatic, settled with the former for $787.5 million earlier this year.