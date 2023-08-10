Mike Pence pretends to pump gas in strange new campaign video

Mike Pence released a new campaign video this week in which the presidential hopeful outlines his new energy expansion plan, but the takeaway is likely not what was intended. In the clip, he pretends to pump gas into a bright red pickup truck for a full minute, leaving viewers puzzled in a "has he done this before?" sort of way.

"Hey, everybody, Mike Pence here," he says at the beginning, commencing his fuel-pump routine. "Remember $2-a-gallon gas? I do. And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy." On Pence's website, which details his energy initiative in full, it's stated that his goal is to overtake China as the world's number one energy producer so that "by 2040, the United States can meet the energy demands of our own country while becoming the world's top supplier of energy." Using Biden as an example of how to do things the wrong way, the site furthers that "energy is vital to our national security. As the war in Ukraine and energy crisis in Europe have demonstrated, energy is a geopolitical weapon. While President Biden is unilaterally dismantling American energy production, countries around the world are looking for American energy leadership. Under Biden, China is gaining a critical energy foothold around the world while America recoils from the stage. We must produce and export every type of energy to maintain our influence around the world." Watch Pence's new video below: