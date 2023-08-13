Prosecutors have messages linking Trump's team to Georgia voting system breach

Prosecutors investigating potential shadiness relating to Trump's team making efforts to fiddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia have gained access to text messages and emails proving that to be the case.

According to a CNN exclusive that broke early Sunday, "Investigators in the Georgia criminal probe have long suspected the breach was not an organic effort sprung from sympathetic Trump supporters in rural and heavily Republican Coffee County – a county Trump won by nearly 70% of the vote." They've also "gathered evidence indicating it was a top-down push by Trump's team to access sensitive voting software," per sources familiar with the matter.

Per the outlet's reporting, "the text messages and other court documents show how Trump lawyers and a group of hired operatives sought to access Coffee County's voting systems in the days before January 6, 2021, as the former president's allies continued a desperate hunt for any evidence of widespread fraud they could use to delay certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory." According to the text messages obtained by CNN, "Six days before pro-Trump operatives gained unauthorized access to voting systems, the local elections official who allegedly helped facilitate the breach sent a 'written invitation' to attorneys working for Trump. This letter of invitation was also shared with attorneys and an investigator working with Giuliani during this time.