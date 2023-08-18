Country music legend Dolly Parton is teaming up with the Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to re-record a new rendition of one of the British band's most popular songs "Let It Be."

Parton released a cover of the 1970s Beatles hit featuring McCartney and Starr on Thursday as one of the songs from her upcoming rock album "Rockstar."

On "Talk Shop Live with Nancy O'Dell", Parton shared that she "was so proud of getting to sing songs like 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney." She mentioned that McCartney played piano and Starr played the drums on the track. Listen:

The mini Beatles reunion came together because Parton asked McCartney to collaborate with her. The cover originally had another drummer but then Parton added, "We thought, well why don't we just replace the drummer with Ringo.

"And so that's what we did because I thought wow, that would be all the Beatles," Parton said of the surviving members of the band. John Lennon died in 1980, and George Harrison died in 2001.

Parton's first foray into the rock genre will be out on Nov. 17.