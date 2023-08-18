"Just feed our children": Minnesota Governor Tim Walz defends free universal school meals

Following criticism from Minnesota Republicans ho argue that it "doesn't make sense" to fund universal free breakfast and lunch programs in the states public schools, Governor Tim Walz defended the creation of the initiative in a Wednesday press conference. "The haves and the have-nots in the school lunchroom is not a necessary thing," Walz said. "Just feed our children."

As reported by Jake Johnson at Common Dreams, the Minnesota free school meals program, which took effect this summer, offers both breakfast and lunch to students — regardless of family income. According to the Hunger-Free Schools initiative, "it costs Minnesota less than $2 per student, per day to provide school meals at no cost to kids and families."

As Nadra Nittle reports in 19th News, five other states — California, Maine, Colorado, New Mexico and Vermont — are also on track to pass similar legislation in the coming months.