Proud Boy vanishes from house arrest days before sentencing for Jan. 6

Authorities are searching for a member of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys after he disappeared days before his sentencing in a Jan. 6 Capitol attack case.

According to a warrant filed Friday, Naples, Florida resident Christopher Worrell was supposed to be sentenced this week after he was found guilty of pepper-spraying police officers during the Capitol riots. Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 14 years, the Associated Press reports.

Court records show that Worrell's Friday sentencing was canceled, and a warrant for his arrest was issued under seal on Tuesday. The Washington D.C. U.S. attorney's office urged the public to share any information they may have about his whereabouts. Worrell had been on house arrest since being released from a Washington D.C. jail in November 2021.

Prosecutors are also seeking decades-long prison terms for leaders of the Proud Boys — Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl — who were convicted of seditious conspiracy in May for their roles in the Jan. 6 riots in a parallel case, a new court filing showed. As CNN first reported, the government seeks a 33-year prison stint for Tarrio and Biggs; 30 years for Rehl; 27 years for Nordean; and 20 for Dominic Pezzola, a non-leading member of the group who was found not guilty of seditious conspiracy but convicted of other crimes, including obstruction of a congressional proceeding and assaulting an officer. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly is slated to sentence the quintet on Aug. 29.