"I couldn’t take the pain anymore": Britney Spears comments on split from husband

In her first statement since the news broke on Wednesday that she and Sam Asghari — her husband of just over a year — were headed for divorce, Britney Spears confirms the split herself, saying that she's as strong as she can be right now.

In a post to Instagram, along with a signature video of herself dancing in her home, Spears writes: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"

Although Spears did sign a prenup securing her income and property, Page Six reported rumblings that Asghari is threatening to release embarrassing information and video footage of the singer if she doesn't pay him a considerable amount of money. In response to this, his representative issued a statement to the outlet saying, "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."