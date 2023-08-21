Rudy Giuliani claims he has new “scientific evidence” of fraud to prove his innocence

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed on Sunday that he has "scientific evidence" to support his debunked claims about election fraud in Georgia. A caller to Giuliani's WABC radio show asked the former New York City mayor how he plans to defend himself against racketeering and other charges handed up by a Fulton County grand jury last week in a segment flagged by Raw Story.

"The first thing is, I don't think I'm giving anything away, I'm just going to tell you my strategy. I'm going to follow Mark Meadows and file as soon as I do the arraignment, I'm going to file a motion for removal to federal court, which I would say almost virtually will be granted," Giuliani claimed, even though Meadows' motion is based on the fact that he was a federal official and Giuliani had no formal government role. Legal experts have expressed skepticism that Meadows, much less Giuliani, will be able to remove the case to federal court. Giuliani then vowed to prove the baseless fraud claims. "There are things we didn't present then [in 2020] because over the next couple of years, a lot of people did a lot of work and have been able to produce more witnesses and what I would call scientific evidence that is very persuasive," he said.