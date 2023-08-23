Rudy Giuliani can't find a Georgia lawyer — so he's using an unindicted co-conspirator at "no cost"

Rudy Giuliani is still without a Georgia-based attorney and former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik is assisting him in finding legal representation in the Fulton County 2020 election interference case, sources familiar with the situation told CNN. Kerik, who is not a lawyer, has agreed to help Giuliani at "no cost" through the first leg of the Georgia case's prosecution, which includes negotiating bond with the Fulton County district attorney's office and Giuliani's surrender to local authorities, the sources added.

The former New York City mayor is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills and sanctions from his array of ongoing lawsuits and even reportedly traveled to Mar-a-Lago in April to appeal to former President Donald Trump for assistance with the fees. Giuliani would need a Georgia-based attorney to finalize a bond agreement that would outline the terms of his release once he surrenders at the Fulton County jail. District Attorney Fani Willis has given all 19 defendants in last week's sprawling indictment a Friday deadline to turn themselves in.

Though Kerik was not indicted in the Georgia case, his attorney confirmed to CNN that he is unnamed co-conspirator 5 in the charging document. According to the indictment, the fifth co-conspirator participated in a range of meetings with lawmakers in states Trump was contesting the election results in — Pennsylvania and Arizona — including at least one session at the White House.