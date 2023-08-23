The best way to preserve summer produce

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Late summer means preserving all the things, whether you grow your own food like I do at Catbird Cottage, or you're one to fall into reverie, dazzled by the innumerable tables of colorful fruit and veg at the farmers' market. Right now, my daily goals include preserving this bounty as much as possible. I make quick, vinegar, and fermented pickles, bottle up summer sauce and jams, infuse salt, sugar, oils, and vinegars with tender aromatics, and generally work on overdrive so when days are cold and short, I have the bursting bright flavors from warmer days to keep me company. Here are a few tried-and-true methods to capture the seasons, so when cold winter days hit again, you can reap the benefits and enjoy bottled sunshine.

Pickles

Pickled Peaches With Burrata Toasts: Pickling less-than-ripe peaches is a fun way to carry the season forward. Pair them with rich cheeses or meats, and keep a puckery token of summer close at hand.

Wheat Berry Salad With Radishes, Feta & Avocado: It doesn't have to be summer to pickle red onions. This pretty pink condiment is universally beloved — and versatile — and takes just minutes to make.

Quinoa Bowl With Jammy Eggs & Pickled Shiso: Bright, floral shiso grows abundantly at my Hudson Valley cottage, and a way to manage it wholesale is to make this aromatic, punchy condiment. It pairs excellently with so many things, from eggs to roasted meats, to beans, to noodles.

Confit

Alex Raij's Mushroom Confit (Setas Confitadas): A boatload of mushrooms becomes lush, meaty fare for your next brunch or lunch, and bonus, the recipe is vegan.

Confit Halibut With Tomatoes & Preserved Lemon: Toss together a few summer stars, some punchy aromatics, and a handsome piece of fish and make confit. Its low-lift / high-return combo makes for easy enticement, plus, the leftover infused oil creates the foundation for future stews, rice, and pasta.

Sauces

Crispy Potatoes with Garlic Mustard Pesto: Whether it's basil, spinach, arugula, or garlic mustard, whip up a quick riff on pesto to manage a glut of greens.

Summer Squash Sauce with Pasta: An impressive volume of summer squash collapses after processing with a box grater, producing a lovely riff on summer sauce.

Michel Guérard's Sauce Vierge: Throw together a quick, fresh tomato "sauce" with the best of summer's herbs and tomatoes, and add it to everything.

Jams