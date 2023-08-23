One hour into the first Republican debate of the 2024 GOP primary season, the candidates finally addressed what Fox News moderator called "the elephant not in the room" — Donald Trump — for which he was promptly booed by the audience.

"Do you believe Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6?" moderator Martha MacCallum asked the eight candidates on the Milwaukee stage Wednesday, who include Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

"This election is not about 2021," responded Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, "it is about 2024."

"You did not answer the question," MaCallum snapped back. Co-moderator Bret Baier later explained to DeSantis that "it is a factor because the former president is beating you by 40 points in the poll."

"Mike did his duty; I've got no beef with him," DeSantis relented after further prodding from Pence.

Trump, for his part, rejected an invitation to debate, instead sitting for a pre-taped interview with fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson.