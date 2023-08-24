Pumpkin spice latte season has officially begun, now that Starbucks is officially bringing back the PSL alongside their revamped fall menu on August 24. Customers can expect to enjoy a handful of long-time favorites, including Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pop. They can also enjoy two new seasonal beverages, an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, as well as the all-new Baked Apple Croissant.

For those who are fans of all things apple and cinnamon, Starbucks' Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is an absolute must-try. The beverage features notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, that's then topped with oat milk. The "warm, gooey taste of apple crisp" alongside a warm cup-of-joe "meld perfectly to unveil a cozy beverage customers have come to know and love at Starbucks each fall," said Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri in a recent press release.

There's also the Baked Apple Croissant, which Starbucks said is "made with layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple filling, topped with sugar and baked to a golden finish." Pair the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with the croissant and you have the perfect fall pick-me-up!

Of course, we can't forget Starbucks' Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, a new drink that was inspired by a popular customer and barista customization. It features a creamy chai tea latte base topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Starbucks noted that fall food and beverages are available for a limited time, while supplies last.