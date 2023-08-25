Arizona prosecutors "aggressively" investigating fake elector "ringleader" Rudy Giuliani: report

Arizona prosecutors are "aggressively" intensifying their criminal probe into the 2020 fake electors scheme seeking to keep then-President Donald Trump in office, paying special attention to the role his attorney Rudy Giuliani played as "ringleader" in the plot, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Rolling Stone. In recent weeks, state prosecutors have been asking potential witnesses and other individuals specific questions about the former New York City mayor's background conduct as well as that of other key Trump associates at the time.

Prosecutors have taken interest in a range of notable meetings and phone calls in connection to the plot, including a late November 2020 meeting Trump's legal team called with members of Arizona's state legislature, which featured unfounded claims of voter fraud and urged lawmakers to "take over" the state's selection of electors, the sources told the outlet. State investigators have also asked about Trump's level of involvement in the Arizona leg of the fake electors scheme, one of the sources added.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who has assigned investigators to the case, called for patience in public comments following Trump's indictment in Fulton County, Georgia earlier this month. "We are doing a thorough and professional investigation, and we're going to do it on our timetable as justice demands," he said. At this early stage in the probe, it is unclear whether Arizona prosecutors will choose to file any charges. In addition to the Georgia charges, the former president also faces a federal indictment in connection to his alleged efforts to undermine President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.