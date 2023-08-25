"He looks good. He looks hard": Fox News’ Jesse Watters gushes over Trump's mug shot

During a segment of Fox News on Friday, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters gushed over the mug shot taken of former president Donald Trump in a way that could be referred to as intimate. Joking that he's going to book the Fulton County photographer for his Christmas card, he followed up with a statement that few could guess was coming next, but many delighted in re-sharing to social media directly after the words left his lips: "I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality: he looks good, and he looks hard."

Trump himself must agree. He's been sharing variations of the mug shot to his Truth Social account since it was taken in Georgia on Thursday, following his arrest and booking on 13 felony counts in relation to his involvement in overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Additionally, the photo has been posted to his official website, and his joint fundraising committee is already selling a variety of merchandise emblazoned with the "hard" image.